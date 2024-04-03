Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $878.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total value of $3,055,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,473.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $903.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $874.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $708.60. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

