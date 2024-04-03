DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.5551 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.37.
DBS Group Stock Performance
Shares of DBS Group stock opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $88.98 and a twelve month high of $109.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average is $98.07.
About DBS Group
