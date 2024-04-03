DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.5551 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.37.

DBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBS Group stock opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $88.98 and a twelve month high of $109.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average is $98.07.

Get DBS Group alerts:

About DBS Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.