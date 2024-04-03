Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Short Interest Update

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 9,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dayforce Stock Performance

NYSE:DAY opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. Dayforce has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.90.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. Dayforce had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dayforce will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

