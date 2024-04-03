DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,881 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

