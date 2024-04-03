DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,690 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.24. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.