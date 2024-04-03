DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $48,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,077,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,292 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.63.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $391.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

