DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,091 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. StockNews.com cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.68.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $225.58 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $163.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

