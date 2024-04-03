Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE DAR opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 422,822 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 758,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.