Daiwa Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $133.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.04.

NYSE DIS opened at $122.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.42. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

