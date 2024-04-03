CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Update

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 6,390,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

CVI traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 441,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,194. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.40. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 55.17% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

