Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Gap Down to $10.07

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $9.77. Cushman & Wakefield shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 104,051 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after buying an additional 5,084,634 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 251.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,462,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,391,000 after buying an additional 2,476,102 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,929 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.