CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Insider Acquires £13,380 in Stock

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) insider Craig Armour acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.60) per share, for a total transaction of £13,380 ($16,796.38).

CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 4.1 %

CTPE stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 458 ($5.75). 82,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,684. CT Private Equity Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 406 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 534 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 452.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 456.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Get CT Private Equity Trust alerts:

CT Private Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. CT Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,600.00%.

About CT Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

Read More

