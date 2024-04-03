Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Trading 7.3% Higher

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. 686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 24,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Critical Metals Stock Up 17.6 %
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
