Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Up 6.2% in March

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,300 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 444,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,384,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 561,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter worth $1,770,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares during the period. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Up 1.6 %

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 49,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,804. The firm has a market cap of $532.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

