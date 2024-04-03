Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Down to $22.05

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $21.57. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 68,385 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.26 and a beta of 1.97.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 315,601 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $7,236,730.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,440,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 14,883 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $327,872.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,025.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 315,601 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $7,236,730.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,975,502 shares of company stock worth $42,303,873 over the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

