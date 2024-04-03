Craig Hallum Increases Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $36.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.35.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
