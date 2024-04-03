Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Up 8.5% in March

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,500 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 708,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.
Shares of NYSE:CSAN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. 115,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,264. Cosan has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18.
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
