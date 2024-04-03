Corrigan Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $255.61. The stock had a trading volume of 135,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,921. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.75.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

