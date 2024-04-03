Corrigan Financial Inc. Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,338 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFLV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 102,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,732. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $30.03.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.