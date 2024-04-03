Corrigan Financial Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. 116,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

