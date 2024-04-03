CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Gap Down to $15.54

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $15.15. CoreCivic shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 15,945 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CoreCivic by 114.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,523,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,325 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth $14,530,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $10,889,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CoreCivic by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 917,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

