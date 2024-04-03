Contrasting FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) & Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FitLife Brands and Ascend Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascend Wellness 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $28.80 million 3.84 $4.43 million $0.88 28.26 Ascend Wellness $518.59 million 0.53 -$48.21 million ($0.24) -5.54

This table compares FitLife Brands and Ascend Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FitLife Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness. Ascend Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascend Wellness has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 9.58% 24.46% 14.35% Ascend Wellness -9.30% -31.24% -5.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Ascend Wellness on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands. It also owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries. The company sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.