COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up to $8.32

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.78. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 209,884 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMPS

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at COMPASS Pathways

In other news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $230,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,010,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,933,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $230,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,010,404 shares in the company, valued at $35,933,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $119,331.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,110,338 shares in the company, valued at $41,350,000.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock worth $1,511,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.