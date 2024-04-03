Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International
In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 36,812 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Compass Minerals International Stock Performance
CMP stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.07.
Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.10%.
About Compass Minerals International
Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.
