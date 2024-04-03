Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Up 7.7% in March

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 123,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.06. 4,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,151. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.28 per share, with a total value of $78,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,401 shares in the company, valued at $565,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark A. Gooch purchased 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,678.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,320.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.28 per share, with a total value of $78,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,401 shares in the company, valued at $565,671.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,117 shares of company stock valued at $207,283. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 24.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Featured Stories

