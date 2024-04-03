Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Update

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,100 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 436,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of CVGI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,149. The company has a market cap of $220.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $223.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 759,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 287,267 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 326.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 317,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

