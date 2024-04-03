Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Update

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,645,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,089 shares of company stock worth $16,383,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

