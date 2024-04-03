Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director John F. Schultz purchased 8,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $174,518.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,729.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Schultz purchased 8,559 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $174,518.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,729.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

