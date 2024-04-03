Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes $409,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 612 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.9 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $903.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $874.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $708.60. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $956.17.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $878.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.