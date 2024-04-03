Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes $127,000 Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,093 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $1,193,000. Paradiem LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $29,543,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 323,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares during the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $582.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.