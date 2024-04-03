Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

