Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 558 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Shares of IT opened at $469.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

