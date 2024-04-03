Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $178.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

