Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $453.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $433.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

