Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,125 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 0.4 %

TKC opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

