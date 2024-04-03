Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CNS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,957. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,062.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,062.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $219,594.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,716.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,009,713 over the last ninety days. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after buying an additional 30,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 73.4% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 97,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

