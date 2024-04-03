Coastline Trust Co Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,950 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTIP opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
