Coastline Trust Co Takes $365,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,690 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.39. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.05.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

