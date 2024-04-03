Coastline Trust Co Sells 280 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Waters by 55.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

WAT stock opened at $339.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.21. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $363.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

