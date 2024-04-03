Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,610 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 446,233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,793,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,019,000 after buying an additional 582,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.14.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

