Coastline Trust Co Sells 130 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

