Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $178.70 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $288.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

