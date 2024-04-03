Coastline Trust Co Has $427,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

