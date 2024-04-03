Coastline Trust Co Has $1.58 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after buying an additional 1,136,554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after buying an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $166,212,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $285.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $221.31 and a 52-week high of $288.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

