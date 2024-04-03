Coastline Trust Co Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.