Coastline Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in AON by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,203,000. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in AON by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 223,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $329.64 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $284.85 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.53. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

