Coastline Trust Co Buys Shares of 8,187 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SUSA opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.36.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

