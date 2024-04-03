Coastline Trust Co Acquires Shares of 7,392 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,336,000 after acquiring an additional 169,717 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $80.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.