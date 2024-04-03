Coastline Trust Co Acquires 1,623 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $275.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.00. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.85.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

