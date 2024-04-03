Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Short Interest Up 15.2% in March

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the February 29th total of 343,400 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 60,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,572. Coastal Financial has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $518.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.15.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $124.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.40 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Coastal Financial will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
