Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Short Interest Up 15.2% in March

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the February 29th total of 343,400 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 60,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,572. Coastal Financial has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $518.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $124.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.40 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Coastal Financial will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 160,706 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 270.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 60,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

